SITA’s new IT Insights report shows a focus on cybersecurity

SITA has released its 2024 Air Transport IT Insights report, which says 74% of airlines and 72% of airports forecast an increase in overall IT spend over the next two years.

The report notes that cybersecurity is a priority for the industry, with 66% of airlines and 73% of airports mentioning it as one of their top three areas of focus. SITA says about half of airlines and three-quarters of airports are starting their digital transformation by upgrading IT infrastructure, moving to the cloud and safeguarding data. Meanwhile, biometrics and AI are enhancing passenger experience and operational efficiency making it the natural next step.

According to the report, over half of airports plan to roll out biometrics for check-in and bag drop by 2026 and 70% of airlines expect to adopt biometric ID management systems in the same timeframe.

Airlines are increasingly using generative AI, large language models and machine learning to improve flight operations, customer service and fuel efficiency, and airports are focusing on data platforms and predictive analytics to make real-time decisions and manage passenger flow more effectively. SITA adds that 90% of airlines have already adopted data platforms and 42% are exploring ways to organize their data for AI projects.

Airports are also taking further steps to boost sustainability, with 54% of them (compared to 29% in 2023) having already implemented energy management systems to track and reduce emissions. Previous SITA reports revealed that 81% of airports planned to implement this tech by 2026 and they appear to be making steady progress.