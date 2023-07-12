Leidos to build security system manufacturing facility in South Carolina

Leidos is to establish a new security system manufacturing facility in North Charleston, South Carolina.

The company will invest US$31.7m in the new facility, creating up to 170 jobs in the region over time. Located in Ladson Industrial Park, the new 14,000m2 facility will enable Leidos to onshore more manufacturing, increasing its critical capacity to support its growing customer base. The facility is currently under construction and is expected to be fully operational by the first half of 2024.

The new plant is expected to optimize the company’s manufacturing efficiency, quality and safety. This will be Leidos’s third security systems manufacturing location in the US, expanding the firm’s presence and support to customers.

The new facility will produce security systems for Leidos’s Security Enterprise Solutions (SES) operation. SES offers a comprehensive suite of fully automated and integrated products for aviation, shipping, ports, border crossings and critical infrastructure customers. These systems provide threat detection by screening baggage, cargo and people at checkpoints around the world.

Jim Moos, president of the Leidos Civil Group, said, “This facility brings more manufacturing back into the US and expands Leidos’s global security capabilities for the aviation and critical infrastructure markets. We’re thrilled to expand into the North Charleston area and look forward to making a positive impact in the community.”

Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC-1), said, “Leidos’s US$31.7m investment in their new facility here in the Lowcountry will lead to significant job growth and economic development. We congratulate them on their expanding operation and thank them for putting their faith in South Carolina.”

