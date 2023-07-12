LAX’s Consolidated Rent-A-Car facility receives LEED Gold accreditation

The US Green Building Council has awarded the Consolidated Rent-A-Car (ConRAC) facility at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) with Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold accreditation.

The new ConRAC facility is an integral part of LAWA’s multi-billion-dollar landside access modernization program (LAMP). By relocating rental car companies into one location adjacent to the 405 freeway, as well as providing a direct connection to LAX’s automated people mover (APM) train system, the ConRAC will eliminate approximately 3,200 daily shuttle trips, alleviating traffic congestion on local streets and around the airport’s Central Terminal Area. The facility also features a quick turnaround (QTA) building, which enables light maintenance of vehicles, such as car washing, oil changes and tire rotation. The QTA building also helps to alleviate traffic congestion by keeping car care within the complex.

From day one, LAWA worked in close collaboration with LAX ConRAC Partners (LAXCP), the project design, build, finance, operate and maintain (DBFOM) consortium. Together, they have had an impact on the local community by operating sustainably and balancing economic, social and environmental responsibilities. Furthermore, the project has created over 5,000 jobs and US$200m in wages for the local workforce.

The airport worked to integrate the ConRAC facility’s native and drought-tolerant landscape, reclaimed water usage system and photovoltaic solar panel array into the building’s façades, roofs and parking canopies. Utility and roadway improvements surrounding the complex and tenant interior fit-outs are currently underway at the facility, with project completion planned for 2024.

Justin Erbacci, CEO of LAWA, said, “LAX’s transformation is all about creating efficient and pleasant experiences for our guests and these driving factors are being realized in ways that serve our community and the planet. Opening in 2024, our new ConRAC facility being recognized with LEED Gold accreditation demonstrates this. We’re building an airport that integrates leading-edge sustainability and technology so our modernization can continue to adapt and meet the very best guest service and environmentally conscious standards.”

To find out more about the latest developments at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), click here.