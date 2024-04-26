Liberty Defense receives formal approval from Canadian government for immediate deployment of Hexwave

Liberty Defense’s Hexwave has been granted a formal equipment authorization approval from the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED). This certification enables the company to deploy Hexwave for commercial and government applications throughout Canada.

Hexwave is a walkthrough, contactless threat detection system that uses low-power radar imaging, coupled with AI, to detect concealed metallic and non-metallic threats at speed, providing automated decisions to security operators. The company has sold the Hexwave to multiple market verticals including aviation, courthouses, national labs, prisons and government facilities.

Radio frequency devices are required to be properly authorized before they are marketed and deployed in Canada. ISED Canada certification is a mandatory process for any radio equipment that wants to be sold or imported into Canada. This certification ensures that the equipment meets all the technical requirements and safety standards set by ISED Canada.

Bill Frain, Liberty’s CEO, said the company already has orders in the region and plans to start delivering units this April.

In related news, Liberty Defense’s Hexwave product was recently granted a formal equipment authorization approval from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The company previously had an FCC waiver in place. Click here to read the full story.