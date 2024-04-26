JFK Terminal 4 displays sustainable art installation made from recycled plastics

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFKIAT – the operator of Terminal 4 – have partnered with Materials for the Arts (MFTA), a sustainable program of the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs based in Queens, to feature an art exhibit made from recycled plastics by local artist Natsuki Takauji.

Future Flight art installation

The airplane installation at T4, titled “Future Flight,” is made of plastics Takauji sourced from MFTA, which diverts over 1,500,000 lb of supplies from landfills and provides them to support arts and culture across New York City. Her airplane artwork is a playful amalgamation of a range of plastic materials, including recycling bins, spoons and forks, food containers, whimsical toys and even a Barbie doll. Melded with patches of moss and astroturf, the work is intended to remind viewers of the range of waste thrown away, and the importance of recycling and sustainable initiatives for the betterment of the planet.

“We strive to feature imaginative and thought-provoking public art at our world-class airports to enhance our customers’ travel experience,” said port authority executive director Rick Cotton. “We hope our Terminal 4 customers will take a moment to appreciate ‘Future Flight’ during this Earth Month and the conversations around sustainability that it may spark.”

“This project brought me a new experience working with recyclable materials, and thinking of upcycling art, aircraft business and sustainability,” said artist Natsuki Takauji. “Creating it at Materials for the Arts was a meaningful process that made me imagine the stories of materials: where they came from, what they were meant to be, and what they can become. As an artist, I always find public art is a powerful way to communicate with [the] public, but transforming the materials to give a new voice and vision to be shown at JFK Airport was a very inspiring and empowering experience for me.”

Sustainable initiatives at JFK Terminal 4

“At JFKIAT, sustainability is a pillar of our company’s mission to responsibly steward the largest terminal at JFK Airport,” said Roel Huinink, CEO of JFKIAT. “We are very proud of the work we’ve done in partnership with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to lead our industry in sustainable air terminal management.

“In 2022, T4 was named the first existing airport terminal in the US to earn LEED Platinum recognition for pre-existing air terminals, and The Green Restaurant Association awarded T4 the 2023 Greenest Airport Terminal Award, highlighting how the terminal has more Certified Green Restaurants than any other airport terminal in North America. This latest installation is a great representation of our commitment to driving awareness around sustainability for our community and our planet. We are very excited to work with the MFTA to showcase this impactful art exhibit and share the exceptional work of Natsuki Takauji with our passengers and the T4 community.”

“Our gateways that welcome millions of travelers to this region reflect where we are and also who we are,” said port authority chairman Kevin O’Toole. “This installation is a good-natured yet poignant reminder of the focus that the port authority and its partners place on sustainability and the role all of us have to play in keeping our planet healthy. We’re proud to give it a home at Terminal 4.”

“The Department of Cultural Affairs is immensely proud of our Materials for the Arts program and the incredible work they do to foster a cleaner, greener, more creative NYC,” said NYC Department of Cultural Affairs commissioner Laurie Cumbo. “Last year alone, MFTA diverted over 1,700,000 lb of supplies from landfills, providing reusable supplies free of charge to arts and cultural non-profits, public school teachers and social service organizations. We’re overjoyed to see MFTA’s support in realizing artist Natsuki Takauji’s extraordinary installation, where her airplane creation takes flight in one of our city’s busiest transit hubs, symbolizing not just physical travel but also creative reuse, soaring imagination and the creative spirit of our city.”

“For this joyful sculptural installation at JFK’s Terminal 4, Natsuki Takauji masterfully uses MFTA supplies, including recycled bins, plastic utensils and toys, to convey the message of sustainability and creative reuse in such a beautiful, accessible way,” said MFTA executive director Tara Sansone. “We extend our gratitude to JFKIAT for their incredible supply donations to Materials for the Arts, which will amplify the message of creative reuse to the vast array of travelers from all over the globe passing through the airport’s largest terminal.”

