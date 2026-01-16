Macau introduces One ID passenger security initiative.

Macau International Airport has launched MIA One ID. The smart security and boarding services program uses a single identity identification system based on facial recognition, integrated with the airport’s departure system and passenger identification system. The program provides a paperless travel process that includes pre-security checks and self-boarding.

MIA One ID is part of the One ID single identity identification system concept – a global initiative promoted by the International Air Transport Association.

Passengers aged 11 or above who hold electronic travel documents can enroll for MIA One ID. The airport has said that the first week of operation showed that passengers can pass through security checks within two minutes without needing to open hand luggage for security checks or undergo body searches.

Research to improve the security and departure processes began at the airport in early 2024, balancing operational and commercial development factors. After engineering design, an optimization plan was developed to adjust the business layout, using part of the space from former duty-free shops to expand the security and departure areas.

The upgrade project for the departure security channels and areas at Macau International Airport began in 2025 and has included area renovations and security equipment procurement, in addition to MIA One ID. Most of the area renovations and security equipment procurement projects were completed in November and are now operational, expanding the overall security space by about 50%. This includes eight security lanes equipped with an automated carry-on baggage screening system, automatic tray retrieval, assisted unpacking workstations and millimeter-wave body imaging security scanners. The upgrades have increased the airport’s passenger security processing capacity.

