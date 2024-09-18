Minneapolis-St Paul expands security line reservations program

Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport (MSP) is expanding its free security line reservation program to Terminal 1.

MSP Reserve enables travelers to book a place in the airport security line for themselves and their companions ahead of time. Terminal 1 passengers are now able to make reservations for a security line time for flights.

MSP is one of 18 airports in North America and Europe operating the program since launching it at Terminal 2 in May 2023. MSP Reserve at Terminal 2 logged 50,000 reservations in its first year.

Passengers can book appointments online as early as one week before a flight. Reservations require travelers to enter flight details and the number of people in the traveling party, and then select from a list of available times. At the airport, travelers will access a security checkpoint lane designated for MSP Reserve passengers. After scanning a confirmation QR code with staff, travelers can enter the separate security lane. The Terminal 1 MSP Reserve lane will be located at the North Checkpoint.

