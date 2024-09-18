Houston Airports updates walkway and and information booths at Hobby Airport

Houston Airports has begun transforming William P Hobby Airport (HOU) with new information booths and a fresh look for the flooring in the walkway to the Central Concourse.

Information booths

The first of three information booths is now open at Hobby Airport. Two booths will replace existing counters, while one will be entirely new, ensuring more access points for passengers to receive assistance. These structures feature a dynamic, large-format LED screen to capture the attention of travelers and provide information.

The information booths will be placed in high traffic areas, ensuring maximum visibility and access. They are part of a broader strategy to create a seamless travel experience, which also includes other guest-friendly features such as interactive monitors.

“We are excited to introduce these innovative information booths to our guests at Hobby Airport,” said Dawn Hoffman, terminal manager of Hobby Airport. “Our goal is to make their journey as seamless and enjoyable as possible, and these new booths will play a key role in achieving that.”

Flooring design

In addition to the new information booths, travelers will soon be greeted by an immersive new tile flooring design as they move from TSA screening to the Central Concourse. The redesign will incorporate Hobby Airport’s distinctive green hues “that flow through the airport, just like the bayous that flow through the city”, Houston Airports said. The tiles will serve a functional purpose and add to the airport’s signature retro aesthetic.

“We want to create a welcoming and engaging atmosphere for our guests,” said Nicole Owens, assistant director of infrastructure for Houston Airports. “This cohesive look and feel, combined with the modern upgrades to information services, ensures that Hobby Airport will continue to set the standard for passenger amenities.”

Both projects are part of Houston Airports’ broader commitment to sustainability and future-forward design. By using health-conscious materials and technologies, the airport aims to build facilities that are not only functional but also environmentally responsible.

In related news, Houston Airports recently opened a new TSA Recheck screening area featuring eight lanes exclusively for international travelers flying into George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). Click here to read the full story.