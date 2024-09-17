Eurocontrol partners with RPBW to build Innovation Hub

Eurocontrol has selected the architecture studio Renzo Piano Building Workshop (RPBW) to design the new premises for its Eurocontrol Innovation Hub (EIH).

Currently located at Brétigny in France, the EIH will be moving to a new home in the Paris-Saclay Innovation Playground – a European innovation cluster. The decision follows a public call for tender.

This facility will support stakeholders in developing solutions that address the key challenges facing the aviation industry with a focus on research, simulations and new airspace entrants (drones and urban air mobility).

Eurocontrol Innovation Hub’s design

The design phase is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025, with construction work starting in spring 2026. The new EIH premises are expected to be operational by summer 2028.

By prioritizing low-carbon, mass timber construction and ensuring abundant natural light, fresh air and green spaces, the design is intended to reflect a commitment to sustainability and the comfort of its users.

Renzo Piano, CEO, founder and architect at RPBW, explained, “The design of the new building is inspired by a hangar with clear functional blocs in support of the Hub’s core activities: a simulation center, a collaboration space and offices. The driving principles behind our design are modularity, flexibility, light and an open space conferring to the site a unique, strong and recognizable architectural identity.”

Eurocontrol’s innovation operations

At the EIH, Eurocontrol develops solutions to support the continuous evolution of European aviation, ensuring the adoption of technological and operational advancements that maximize aviation efficiency, safety and sustainability.

It does so in collaboration with its member states, air navigation service providers, airports, airspace users, industry, academia and research centers from across Europe and beyond. Its activities focus on innovation, research, simulations and new airspace entrants (drones and UAM – urban air mobility).

Raúl Medina, director general of Eurocontrol, said, “This project marks an exciting new chapter for the Eurocontrol Innovation Hub, and we look forward to seeing RPBW translate our ambitions into a bold, state-of-the-art building. Relocating the EIH to Saclay demonstrates our commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration and excellence in aviation: the new building will be a world-class facility that meets the highest standards of excellence and sustainability. This new facility will allow us to continue to strengthen our research and innovation services to our member states and stakeholders, driving forward-thinking solutions for the future of European aviation.”

Piano added, “We are delighted to be partnering with Eurocontrol to deliver the new facility which will house their Innovation Hub near Paris. The new building represents a shared vision of a future where innovation and sustainability go hand in hand.”

Daniele Franceschin, partner at RPBW, commented, “We are honored to design Eurocontrol’s new Innovation Hub. This project is about creating a dynamic space that will shape the future of collaborative work and innovation, offering Eurocontrol’s teams a dynamic workspace with a focus on well-being. This thoughtfully crafted, cutting-edge environment will embody Eurocontrol’s unique identity, inspiring innovation, collaboration and excellence while supporting the evolving needs of their teams.”

