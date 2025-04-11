Japan Airlines awarded IATA security certification.

Japan Airlines (JAL) has received the operating (Level 2) certification from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for its aviation security management system. This certification indicates that JAL has achieved a high level of security management.

IATA’s certification program is designed to modernize and optimize aviation security management. The program aims to proactively identify aviation security risks, implement preventive measures, and continuously improve security management.

JAL has been commended particularly for its ability to proactively respond to new threats and regulatory changes by authorities in various countries, as well as for incorporating industry best practices.

