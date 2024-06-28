Navtech and Dallmeier team up to provide airside and perimeter security

Navtech and Dallmeier have combined their radar, camera and software technologies to provide an integrated system for airside security at airports.

Navtech’s AdvanceGuard high-resolution sensors automate airside tasks such as general perimeter protection, critical part line monitoring, runway incursion detection, surface movement radar and foreign object debris detection. AdvanceGuard enables users of Dallmeier’s Hemisphere software to create multiple virtual zones and alerts operators in advance. A ‘friend or foe’ capability is designed to distinguish between legitimate and non-legitimate activities, and the long-range 360° sensors can cover large areas with minimal infrastructure.

If intruders are detected by the Navtech radar system, the system automatically controls the connected Dallmeier or third-party cameras responsible for the area. Hemisphere users can now conduct visual verification of the event and track the intruding people or objects.

In related news, Huawei recently launched the Smart Airport Perimeter Security with Fiber Sensing solution, which can identify vibrations caused by wind and rain and is therefore able to detect perimeter intrusions in all weathers, and covers long distances. Click here to read the full story.