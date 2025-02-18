New security scanners arrive at Southampton Airport

Southampton Airport has entered a new phase in its multi-million-pound project to enhance security screening with the installation of new security scanners.

Once fully operational, these next generation security checkpoint (NGSC) scanners will enable passengers to keep electronic devices, such as laptops, in their hand baggage during screening.

Work continues over the next several months, and passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys. Normal security preparation procedures will remain in place while the installation progresses.

