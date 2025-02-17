Changi Airport unveils fitness and wellness space

Changi Airport has launched the Fit&Fun Zone, a wellness space designed to blend fitness and entertainment for travelers. This attraction, located at Terminal 2 (Transit) Level 3, just above Dreamscape, is open to all travelers.

Said to be the first of its kind in an airport, Changi’s Fit&Fun Zone is designed to combat travel lethargy and provide a quick energy boost for travelers of all ages. Spanning over 400m2, the attraction features five colored zones. In each zone, travelers can participate in various activities to connect with their bodies, rejuvenate and take a break from travel.

Destressing with endorphins

The orange space offers travelers an area to release pent-up energy with the Spar Pods, which features elevated soft punching bags, hinged by thin ropes, that can be struck without boxing gloves. Three-dimensional petal structures on the walls can also be jabbed, providing a fun and safe way to destress before their next flight.

Travelers seeking a strength workout can head to the pink area and use the four pull-down levers connected to weights ranging from 2kg-8kg. Each lever is linked to a light ball that changes color when pulled, adding a dynamic visual element to the exercise.

The yellow zone features five trampoline pods, each ranging between 3m and 3.5m in height and equipped with sensors that play music when travelers step inside. Energetic travelers are welcome to bounce, dance and move to the music.

Biophilic relaxation

In the green setting, travelers can unwind and relax on six pendulum chairs overlooking the Dreamscape. The tranquil zone offers a respite for those seeking peace from the bustling airport environment.

For travelers looking for adventure, the blue zone offers a nature-inspired, organically shaped cave with a rope maze. Travelers can try to navigate their way through the maze without touching the ropes. This activity is designed to spark curiosity and encourage exploration.

