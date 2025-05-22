Next-generation security screening systems installed at Southampton Airport

Southampton Airport has completed its multimillion-pound project to upgrade security screening with the installation of Next Generation Security Checkpoint (NGSC) scanners.

The new NGSC scanners are now fully operational, enabling passengers to keep electronic devices such as laptops and tablets in their hand baggage during screening. The upgrade also means that multiple liquids, up to 100ml each, can be taken through as hand baggage.

Gavin Williams, managing director of operations at Southampton Airport, said, “These next-generation scanners not only reflect a substantial investment in our infrastructure but also demonstrate our dedication to delivering a smoother, faster and more secure journey for our passengers. We’re proud to be at the forefront of this innovation in airport security.”

