Nestlé and WHSmith Media launch experiential retail media campaign in US airports

Nestlé has partnered with WHSmith North America Media Network (WHS Media) to launch an experiential retail media campaign promoting its Essentia Alkaline Water in US airports. This activation is designed to connect with consumers through immersive in-store experiences, including full-store takeovers at 10 airport locations, a complete terminal takeover at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA), and an interactive basketball arcade experience, also inside LGA.

Immersive interaction

The three-week campaign kicked off on May 8, 2025, with store takeovers at 10 US airports, including LaGuardia, Newark Liberty International, Palm Springs International, Orlando International and Phoenix Sky Harbor. Shoppers will engage with Nestlé Essentia branding through a variety of high-impact touchpoints, including WHS Media’s in-store digital screen network, in-store audio, front-of-store pop-up displays, floor decals and other placements throughout the stores.

According to WHS Media, airport travelers spending an average of 40 minutes browsing in-store, which is significantly longer than in typical grocery or convenience retail. The company therefore reasons that its campaigns have extended exposure and deeper consumer engagement. WHS Media’s approach is therefore expected to enable Nestlé to educate consumers about Essentia, drive trial and increase market share among travelers.

The campaign includes a full terminal takeover of LaGuardia’s Terminal E, which began on May 15, 2025. Travelers were greeted with Nestlé Essentia branding throughout the terminal, most notably on the Iconic Wall immediately past TSA. Beginning the same day, passengers were also invited to play a branded version of Pop-A-Shot, the basketball arcade game, fully wrapped in Nestlé Essentia creative.

Executive goals

“Travel can be exhausting and dehydrating, which makes it the perfect moment to connect with consumers and showcase the benefits of Essentia,” said Robin Cook, national account manager at Nestlé. “In partnership with the WHS Media team, we carefully selected a mix of high-impact touchpoints to drive awareness and engagement. We’re especially excited about the interactive Pop-A-Shot experience at LaGuardia, which brings a fun, memorable twist to hydration and ensures Essentia stands out among a sea of options during a high-dwell moment in the traveler journey.”

“At WHSmith, we’re passionate about bringing fun back to travel,” said Stuart Michell, chief commercial officer at WHSmith North America. “That’s the driving force behind WHS Media. Whether travelers arrive early, face a layover or experience delays, this activation adds levity and excitement to their journey. These kinds of branded and immersive experiences will become the core of WHS Media, and we couldn’t have asked for a better launch partner than the Essentia team at Nestlé. We’re thrilled with the campaign and excited to deliver similar opportunities for other brands.”

“When we launched WHS Media with WHSmith North America earlier this year, we made it clear that retail media isn’t just a digital game,” said Sean Crawford, managing director of North America at SMG. “Retail media is a proven driver of sales, but it’s also a powerful tool for building brands. This campaign from Nestlé and WHS Media is a best-in-class example of what’s possible when you approach retail media creatively. And this is just the beginning, with many more experiential campaigns to come.”

