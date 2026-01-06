Peru launches automated border control system at Lima Airport

Peru has launched a fully automated immigration system at the new terminal of Lima’s Jorge Chávez International Airport.

SITA is the technology provider for the project, selected following an international tender conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The system was implemented by the National Superintendency of Migration and SITA to handle Peru’s increasing air travel demands, with passenger numbers expected to soon reach 40 million annually.

The project includes 19 Automated Border Control (ABC) e-gates, 21 self-service kiosks, management consoles, a new mobile app for pre-travel declarations and a comprehensive supervision and monitoring system. The mobile app will enable travelers to complete declarations ahead of time, aiming to reduce airport wait times by up to 50%.

The new system also strengthens Peru’s national security by enabling consistent application of immigration policies while improving the detection of potential risks. It aligns with ICAO standards and frees up immigration officers to focus on complex cases.

Initially available only for Peruvian passengers, the initiative will soon be rolled out to all airport users.

