Liege Airport launches first direct scheduled cargo service to Chongqing

Liege Airport has launched a new scheduled cargo air service directly connecting Liege with Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in China. The flights will be operated by Suparna Airlines.

The service, the first-ever direct air cargo connection between Liege Airport and Chongqing, is a strategic addition to Liege Airport’s cargo network and establishes a new key gateway by linking Western China with one of Europe’s largest air cargo freight hubs.

As one of China’s major industrial, logistics and e-commerce hubs, Chongqing plays a critical role in global supply chains. The new connection will support the transportation of e-commerce goods, high-tech products, automotive components and industrial cargo, providing shippers with a new fast and reliable solution between Western China and the European market.

Torsten Wefers, vice president of sales and marketing at Liege Airport, commented, “We are proud to launch our first direct scheduled connection with Chongqing. Chongqing is an important new addition to our network and further confirms Liege’s role as the most trusted and efficient gateway between China and Europe.”

A representative of Chongqing Airport management said, “The launch of this direct scheduled service to Liege marks an important step in expanding Chongqing’s international cargo network. This new connection strengthens trade links with Europe and enhances Chongqing’s role as a key logistics hub in Western China.”

With this new scheduled service, Liege Airport continues to expand its Asian cargo network and strengthen long-term partnerships with international cargo airlines, supporting the evolving needs of global logistics and cross-border trade.

