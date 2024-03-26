Safe Skies issues guidance to increase security at tenant and third-party controlled facilities

The National Safe Skies Alliance (Safe Skies) has published its latest report as part of its Program for Applied Research in Airport Security (PARAS) program that develops near-term practical solutions to security problems faced by airport operators. PARAS is managed by Safe Skies and funded by the US Federal Aviation Administration.

The comprehensive report focuses on security at tenant- and third-party-controlled facilities at airports, identifying security solutions with straightforward applications that can improve everyday tenant security operations and processes. It details the range of physical, technological and procedural solutions available to airports and their tenants to increase security, streamline processes and respond to some of the challenges they might face.

Tenants often want more control over the security of their facilities and deploy their own CCTV systems, for example, even if the airport already has surveillance cameras installed. In some cases, airports choose not to install cameras in tenant facilities and rely on agreements with the tenant to access footage for auditing and compliance purposes, according to the report. This is not a common practice, but it lowers the airport’s equipment costs and improves its awareness of activity in the tenant facilities.

The report includes a case study detailing the need to ensure security compliance at unstaffed access gates. With over 800 persons afforded access to the air operations area, securing those access points against piggybacking and tailgating presented constant issues for the airport operator. To address the problem, the airport operator implemented a technology-based solution, applying video analytic software to assess access control at the gate and determine compliance with the access control procedures. When the system detects a violation, a video record is created, so airport personnel can follow up with appropriate security measures.

On mitigating the insider threat, the report says airports and tenants should work together to develop systems so that employees know they can report activity without fearing reprisal, and know that their concerns will be acted upon. Some airports have instituted physical inspections and random testing. The report notes that one major airport also has its own insider threat task force, managed by the airport operator, which includes participation from the airport’s security department, Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and airline security personnel.

