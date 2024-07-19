Safe Skies selects The Chertoff Group to develop guidance on airport employee screening.

The USA’s National Safe Skies Alliance Program for Applied Research in Airport Security (PARAS) has selected The Chertoff Group to develop best practices and actionable plans for airports to assess whether full employee screening is appropriate in their environment and enable informed decision making for implementation.

Chertoff will gather feedback from airport leadership in diverse locations on vital considerations when implementing employee screening. The end product will be a comprehensive assessment and framework, including but not limited to general recommendations on needs assessment and business case development, infrastructure requirements, screening procedures, use of technology, training, regulatory and legal considerations, funding mechanisms and stakeholder engagement methods.

Typically, airports that conduct full employee screening are among the largest and busiest, but the experiences and lessons learned by these hubs may not directly apply to smaller airports due to differences in size and available resources. This research and final report will provide guidance that is applicable to all airports, regardless of their size or passenger throughput. The guidance will also address the complexity and cost of implementing a full employee screening program, enabling each airport to develop a business case tailored to its own environment and needs.