HDR explores mobility at Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport

HDR, an architecture, engineering, environmental and construction services specialist, is conducting a new study into passenger mobility at Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport to help the airport develop options for replacing its tram system to improve the experience for passengers and employees.

The airport’s trams are reaching the end of their useful life, and the airport is taking the opportunity to consider how it might rethink the way users navigate its facility. The goal is to improve travel times, accessibility and the overall experience of traveling through the airport, including between gates at different concourses and between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2. The results will be incorporated into the airport’s long-term capital plan for reimagining the entire facility.

HDR will lead a multiphase project that begins with a needs assessment, progresses to the evaluation of possible solutions, closer evaluation of the preferred solution, including schematic design, and eventually provides an analysis of the best project delivery method to complete the preferred solution. The local team of planners and engineers will be supplemented by national experts in passenger flow, people-moving technology and terminal design.

“At its core, this project is about improving the experience for passengers and employees,” said HDR project manager Mike Witiw. “MSP has long been committed to providing one of the best airports in North America for its users, and as somebody who frequently flies into and out of the airport, I’m thrilled that our team at HDR can help further that tradition.”

The first phase of the project – an examination of movements through MSP and evaluation of where adverse passenger mobility issues occur – has already begun and is scheduled to be completed in summer 2024. Further phases will follow.