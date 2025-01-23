Frankfurt Airport contracts two retailers for Terminal 3

Fraport has awarded the remaining dining spaces in the new Terminal 3 to travel retailers Avolta and Lagardère Travel Retail. Avolta will operate 12 spaces in the Non-Schengen Central Marketplace, the Schengen Pier and the Departures Hall. Lagardère will have 10 spaces in the Non-Schengen Central Marketplace, the Non-Schengen Pier and in T3’s Arrivals Hall, as well as six additional spaces for travel needs.

Fraport’s selection process

The two partners were selected based on numerous factors, including the expected passenger needs and the quality of the dining options. With international cuisine, select trend concepts and regional highlights, the new terminal will feature a wide range of culinary experiences to meet the standards of Frankfurt’s international guests.

The dining spaces in Terminal 3 have now all been awarded, and the marketing of the retail and service areas is in its final phase. After a comprehensive selection process, 65 retail spaces covering an area of approximately 12,000m2 have been awarded. The mix of concessionaires in Terminal 3 is thus set and includes numerous shops, restaurants and services, such as currency exchange and car rentals.

Anke Giesen, executive director for retail and real estate at Fraport, stated, “We are very pleased to welcome Avolta and Lagardère Travel Retail as our partners in the new dining areas of Terminal 3. Both companies display an impressive innovative spirit and strict quality standards and will greatly enrich the food and beverage options at Frankfurt Airport.”

Terminal 3

Covering 2,900m2, the dining space in Terminal 3 will offer a wide variety of food and beverage options, from German bakeries to snack shops, Italian restaurants and a high-end bar with fresh tapas and sushi. The two food courts and the central bar in the marketplace are a highlight of the new terminal.

Terminal 3’s new marketplace offers a great selection of product categories and brands to meet the various needs of passengers. Fraport has selected top-performing partners and concepts for the new Terminal 3, scheduled to become operational for the 2026 summer flight schedule. After the completion of the first construction phase, Frankfurt Airport’s new Terminal 3 will be able to accommodate up to 19 million passengers.

“We are expecting many international guests in Terminal 3 and have designed the new terminal to meet their needs and provide them with an incredible experience. Our retail areas are exceptional in their diversity and quality and have been created to make the guest experience in our new terminal one to remember,” added Giesen.

In related news, passengers with limited transfer times between flights can now retrieve a Short Connection Pass in arrival Area Z at Frankfurt Airport in Germany via the passenger experience platform Travor. Click here to read the full story.