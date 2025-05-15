Subscribe
Subscribe
Security

Smiths Detection selected for Dubai’s checkpoint upgrade

Kylie BielbyBy 1 Min Read
Smiths Detection has been awarded a contract by Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects to deliver checkpoint screening solutions across all terminals at Dubai International Airport. 
Credit: Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection has been awarded a contract by Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects to deliver checkpoint screening solutions across all terminals at Dubai International Airport.

Smiths Detection will provide its Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX Model-S computed tomography screening system as part of the contract. The systems are powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths discusses his development strategy at tells Passenger Terminal Expo. Read more here

Share.

Related Posts