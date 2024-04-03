TSA expands PreCheck to eight new airlines

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced the expansion of its TSA PreCheck program with the addition of Air Premia, Air Tahiti Nui, Air Transat, Bahamasair, BermudAir, Iberia, La Compagnie and New Pacific Airlines.

TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program enabling low-risk travelers to keep their shoes, belts and light jackets on and negates the need to remove laptops, 3-1-1 liquids and food items from carry-on bags.

TSA PreCheck is available for eligible passengers when departing from a US airport or when connecting on domestic flights after returning to the USA from a foreign airport. Travelers who are US citizens, US nationals or US lawful permanent residents may apply for TSA PreCheck. Enrollment providers are Idemia and Telos.

Once approved, travelers receive a unique Known Traveler Number that, when added to an airline reservation, makes them eligible to use TSA PreCheck lanes at security checkpoints nationwide when traveling on any of the participating airlines.

In related news, Houston city council has unanimously approved two ordinances that appropriate funding for the purchase of equipment for the new Mickey Leland International Terminal, currently under construction at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

Click here to read the full story.