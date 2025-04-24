TSA provides update on innovations under development

The United States Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology (S&T) Directorate are currently developing the next generation of passenger screening technology.

A new article by TSA’s public affairs team says the agencies have developed novel ways to enhance current millimeter wave technology and create much sharper x-ray images. Much of the work is focused on algorithm development, the key goal being to reduce the number of false alarms and additional screening.

DHS S&T and TSA are also researching replacement/retrofit of existing passenger screening systems, which could, among other things, change the way TSA officers screen shoes. Visitors to the Consumer Electronics Show were able to try out one of the shoe screening prototypes at the TSA booth.

The TSA’s Requirements and Capabilities Analysis unit is also working on off-premises remote screening, which would enable TSA officers from one airport to review images from a different airport, with passenger gating systems activated to help with the flow and positive control of passengers in and out of TSA checkpoints.

New innovations are habitually tested at the Transportation Security Integration Facility at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport although sometimes the technology can go straight to testing in the operational environment at airports.

