PTE WORLD INTERVIEW: Christina Cassotis, CEO of Pittsburgh International Airport

Just months ahead of Pittsburgh International Airport’s new terminal opening, PT World spoke to its CEO, Christina Cassotis, about the project and her corresponding presentation at PTE World Conference 2025 at IFEMA in Madrid.

Pittsburgh International Airport’s new terminal is designed to align the airport’s physical infrastructure with its updated business model. To do this, the airport is replacing the existing landside terminal and removing gates from two concourses within the airside terminal, and prioritizing user needs and ensuring intuitive navigation and quick access to modern facilities.

In this interview, Cassotis also revealed how PTE World first influenced her masterplanning process for the airport 10 years ago.

Click here to discover more of the show’s highlights.