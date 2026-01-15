TSA selects Rohde & Schwarz for passenger screening systems at FIFA World Cup city airports.

Rohde & Schwarz has been awarded a multimillion-dollar contract from the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to supply its QPS201 UHD-AIT security scanners for passenger screening at selected FIFA World Cup 2026 host city airports.

The QPS201 achieved TSA qualification in 2022, approving it for use in US passenger security screening checkpoints, and has standards certification from TSA and the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC).

The system’s safe millimeter wave radio frequency technology screens passengers for concealed threats and it uses AI-enabled algorithms for identification. Designed to scan passengers ‘within milliseconds,’ QPS201 protects privacy by displaying only symbolic body graphics.

In related news, Rohde & Schwarz has collaborated with Garrett on passenger screening