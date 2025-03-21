UK Department for Transport announces aviation security funding

The UK Department for Transport (DfT) has announced new funding for smart airport technology.

Six successful British tech companies will receive a share of £450,000 (US$582,400) to develop the smart screening technology of the future, designed to enhance national security and reduce delays at airports. The companies will develop scanning equipment to improve threat detection and reduce the number of false alarms and manual checks, speeding up screening processes and reducing inconvenience to passengers.

DfT says the sector is worth £20bn (US$26bn) to the UK economy. Alongside grant funding, the program will provide tailored business support workshops delivered by experts at the Connected Places Catapult in collaboration with the department. These workshops will provide advice and mentoring on issues ranging from technical matters, corporate finance, regulation, trial design, customer needs and more.

A 2024 Dft survey found that 87% of passengers are satisfied with the UK airport screening experience. Read more about it here.