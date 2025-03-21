Be My Eyes and Aeroporti di Roma to improve accessibility for blind and low-vision travelers

Be My Eyes, a company that connects people who are blind or have low vision with sighted volunteers and companies through live video and AI, has partnered with Aeroporti di Roma (ADR), to provide its technology to Roma Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci International Airport in Italy.

AI-powered accessibility

The airport is integrating Be My Eyes’ Service Connect platform into its accessibility services. Service Connect enables blind and low-vision travelers to access real-time assistance using a combination of advanced AI and dedicated service agents through the Be My Eyes app. Whether navigating the terminal, accessing flight information or locating services, passengers can now receive immediate, tailored support at the touch of a button.

Passenger experience

Mike Buckley, CEO of Be My Eyes, enthused, “Travel should be accessible to everyone, and our partnership with Aeroporti di Roma brings us closer to that goal. By integrating AI-powered tools and human support, we’re ensuring blind and low-vision travelers can navigate the airport with greater ease and confidence.”

Marina Maschio, managing director of ADR Assistance, the Aeroporti di Roma Group company that provides assistance to disabled passengers and passengers with reduced mobility, said, “We take great pride in being a leader in accessibility and innovation. Partnering with Be My Eyes allows us to further enhance the experience for our blind and visually impaired passengers, ensuring they receive the same level of service and care that every traveler deserves at Fiumicino and Ciampino airport, both of which were the only airports in Italy to receive the ACI World’s Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation.”

In related news, Budapest Airport in Hungary recently launched several initiatives to make traveling more pleasant and relaxing for people with hidden disabilities. For example, it has joined the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program and created a dedicated waiting area for passengers with a high sensitivity to external stimuli. Click here to read the full story.