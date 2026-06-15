TSA stops replica explosives at the checkpoint

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at two Ohio airports discovered prohibited replicas of explosive devices at the security checkpoint during routine screening in one week.

A training aid anti-tank mine was discovered at Dayton International Airport on June 3, and a realistic replica pipe bomb was detected at Rickenbacker International Airport in Columbus on June 8.

In both instances, TSA officers discovered the prohibited item in a traveler’s carry-on bag. TSA explosives specialists determined the items were not explosive hazards. Both passengers voluntarily abandoned the items.

Replica weapons, like toy guns or cosplay swords, are permitted in checked baggage but replica explosives are strictly prohibited in both checked and carry-on baggage.

In related news, TSA expands PreCheck Touchless ID to two additional airports