UK to strengthen border cooperation with Europe

Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, and the UK’s Home Office have signed a working arrangement to pave the way for close cooperation in border management and security. With a focus on fighting cross-border crime and curbing illegal migration, including attempts by sea, the new agreement will include border security operations at airports as well as travel document management.

The working arrangement is wide-ranging and will cover border management, including border control, situational awareness, risk analysis, information exchange, capacity building, training, law enforcement, quality control and research and innovation, as well as search and rescue.

The cooperation is expected to open new avenues for innovation and technical cooperation. According to the policy paper, Frontex “may facilitate and promote technical and operational cooperation between other actions, programs and instruments implemented with the support of either the European Union, its member states or the relevant authorities of the United Kingdom on all areas covered by [Frontex’s] mandate, including cooperation on law enforcement and coast guard functions, detection of document and identity fraud, as well as other operational activities under the European Union Policy Cycle/EMPACT for organized and serious cross-border crime”.

The arrangement enables both parties to invite each other’s representatives to participate in projects and activities of common interest, including in technology innovation pilot projects, technology demonstrations or tests.

Furthermore, at the request of the relevant UK authorities, Frontex may use British seaports and airports for implementing operational cooperation with maritime and aerial assets. In addition, at the request of the relevant European Union member state, Frontex may support and facilitate the cooperation between the relevant authorities of both countries regarding the use of seaports and airports.

According to the policy paper, Frontex “may deploy its staff and members of the teams from the European Border and Coast Guard standing corps to participate, without executive powers, in operational activities on the territory of the United Kingdom, as defined in the specific operational plans agreed between the [two parties]”. Such deployments may include technical equipment compatible with operational activities.

The UK and Frontex will also exchange best practices and expertise. The policy paper states that both parties may “share information and analytical products in order to improve common situational awareness, cooperation during operational activities and joint risk analyses for the purpose of integrated border management”. The arrangement allows for both parties to appoint experts in the field of risk analysis.

The official signing ceremony for the working arrangement, held in London on February 23, signified the start of a detailed planning phase. Both parties will now work together to outline specific cooperation plans.