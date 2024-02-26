JFK issues RFP for electric ground vehicles for New Terminal One

The New Terminal One at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for an all-electric fleet of ground service equipment.

The New Terminal One is seeking vendors to provide, manage and maintain ground service equipment for a period of five years with two renewal options of two years each, for a possible total term of nine years. To improve the efficiency of airport operations, ground service equipment will be pooled at the common-use terminal for use by all airlines. This equipment includes portable ground power units, mobile baggage conveyors, baggage carts, tugs and aircraft steps.

This is the first RFP for operations at the international terminal, which is scheduled to open in 2026 in partnership with the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey as part of its US$19bn transformation of the airport. When complete, the New Terminal One will be the largest terminal at JFK International Airport, offering 23 gates in 2,400,000ft2 space. The terminal’s first phase, which includes a headhouse and an initial 14 gates, will open in June 2026.

An all-electric fleet of ground service equipment will support the Port Authority’s strategy for reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the agency’s airports and facilities by 2050. In line with the New Terminal One’s commitment to sustainability, charging stations will be available at each gate to support the all-electric fleet. Vendors interested in submitting proposals should offer an all-electric equipment solution with equipment that is currently available or will be available by January 2026. Proposals are due on April 22, 2024. The New Terminal One expects to select a vendor in the second quarter of 2024.

In 2022, the Port Authority established the zero-emission airside vehicle (ZEAV) rule, requiring the transition to zero-emission ground service equipment at the region’s three major airports, with the bulk of the GSE fleet required to be zero-emission by 2030. The Port Authority is also demonstrating its commitment to the transition to electric GSE with the provision of charging infrastructure, requiring GSE charging at all new gates, and working with tenants on charging infrastructure plans.

Gerrard P Bushell, president and CEO, New Terminal One, said, “As The New Terminal One continues to advance, we are excited to begin to shape our operations with the launch of this first RFP. An all-electric fleet of ground service equipment underlines our strong commitment to operational efficiency, while reducing emissions and making air travel more sustainable.”

Simon Gandy, executive vice president and chief operating officer, New Terminal One, said, “Ground service equipment is an essential part of airport operations and will play an important role behind the scenes to ensure that our customers have a seamless experience when arriving and departing from our terminal. We look forward to partnering with our chosen provider to deliver world-class service at The New Terminal One when it opens, ensuring that every experience is an extraordinary moment to remember.”