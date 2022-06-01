Dormakaba wins e-gate tender for all state-owned Norwegian airports

Dormakaba has signed a 10-year agreement with Avinor Group for the sale and maintenance of 450 Argus Air eGate solutions, making the company an exclusive supplier of self-boarding and boarding-pass-validation gates for all state-owned Norwegian airports.

“Avinor and Dormakaba have successfully partnered in previous projects. Building on this trustful cooperation, we are very pleased that we again convinced Avinor Group with our range of services and innovative products for airport management. This trustful cooperation in an important market highlights our position as a leading provider of seamless airport access solutions,” said Jim-Heng Lee, CEO of Dormakaba.

Avinor operates the 44 state-owned airports in Norway and provides safe and efficient travel for around 50 million passengers annually. The Argus Air sensor gates, with their customer-specific design, ensure a fast process flow at airports and a smooth passenger experience, according to Dormakaba.

The self-boarding gate Argus Air combines Dormakabaʼs latest design-oriented sensor barriers with biometric control that enables touchless access.