Passenger Terminal Expo + Conference 2022 opens with address from Groupe ADP’s CEO

Augustin de Romanet, chairman and CEO of Groupe ADP, the host airport authority for Passenger Terminal Expo 2022, got the show off to a great start this morning, delivering the opening address to a packed audience at the Passenger Terminal Conference.

He welcomed visitors to the event and discussed two of the biggest challenges facing the aviation industry: the decarbonization of air travel and improving the passenger experience. De Romanet explored how Groupe ADP and the wider aviation industry can address these challenges and shape the airport of tomorrow.

The conference, which features more than 400 speakers across three days and nine daily streams, will reveal the latest insights and provide expert advice on how to meet the challenges presented by the aviation landscape since the Covid-19 pandemic. Leading speakers include: Steve Armitage, head of technology design and innovation at London Heathrow Airport; Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports; Kadri Samsunlu, CEO, iGA Istanbul Airport; Serkan Kaptan, CEO of TAV Airports; and Aimen Ahmed Al Hosni, CEO of Oman Airports.

There will also be networking opportunities open to all attendees, including the Opening Day Party and Skytrax World Airport Awards, which take place in the exhibition hall at 05:30pm on June 16. Regarded as the ‘Oscars of the airport industry’, the Skytrax World Airport Awards celebrate the best airport operators, terminals, staff, retailers, service providers and more that make the aviation industry so special.

To learn more about Groupe ADP’s projects and services visit Booth 5265 at Passenger Terminal Expo on June 15-17, 2022, in Paris, France.