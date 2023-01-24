SITA to open research and development center in Romania

SITA and software development company TechTalent Software have partnered to launch a research and development center in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

The center is intended to support SITA’s development of automated passenger processing and government solutions. TechTalent Software will open and run a development center in Romania through a build-operate-transfer (BOT) agreement as part of the partnership. This will enable SITA to scale its development teams. With the first employees already in place, the office is expected to expand to more than 60 software engineers, testing teams and scrum masters in 2023.

Iuliana Badescu, CEO of TechTalent Software, said, “We are delighted to have been chosen by SITA as their partner in Eastern Europe. After a long and comprehensive validation process, we are pleased that this partnership confirms the maturity level of the dynamic IT industry in Romania and of TechTalent’s advanced level of technology and business knowledge.”

Alina Ionescu, chief people officer at SITA, commented, “Over the past decade, Cluj-Napoca has emerged as a growing IT hub in the region, with a strong and experienced talent pool. The city will play a vital role in supporting our ambitious development program, particularly when IT skills are in high demand. After careful consideration, we are pleased to have chosen TechTalent as our technology partner to drive our expansion in Romania.”

Chris Bayer, vice president of software engineering at SITA, stated, “At SITA, we lead one of the most exciting and advanced industries on earth. Around the world, nearly every passenger flight relies on SITA technology, and almost every airport and airline does business with us. It’s our job to enable, streamline and support their operations. We use agile and DevOps methodologies to design and deliver our innovative solutions in a sustainable and incremental manner, which puts our customers at the heart of everything we do. Fostering a continuous learning environment where our people feel trusted and empowered to experiment is really important to us.”