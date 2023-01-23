2023 Passenger Terminal Expo Conference program available now!

The first edition of the Passenger Terminal 2023 conference program is now available online! To view the full program as a PDF, click here – or visit the dynamic online version, here.

The conference (rates apply), which takes place alongside the free-to-attend Passenger Terminal Expo on March 14, 15, 16 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, is one of the most important events in the airport and airline industry calendar, where delegates enjoy exclusive access to the views of industry-leading guest speakers as they discuss the hottest topics affecting airports, all while networking with thousands of fellow professionals from airports and airlines worldwide.

Over 400 expert speakers are expected to share their latest thoughts, projects and case studies, with dedicated panel discussions and networking opportunities built into the program to ensure the most valuable exchange of ideas and contacts.

Delegates will be able to choose between sessions on airport cities, regions and transport connections; aviation security, border control and facilitation; commercial development, retail, concessions, media and experience; future airports; technovation; and increasing airport capacity, to name just a few.

Highlights from Day 1 alone include presentations from Auckland Airport, Salt Lake City, Bangalore, Heraklion (the largest ongoing greenfield project in Europe), Denver, Naples and Los Angeles… and that’s just from the airport design, planning and development session!

The security session on Day 1 will see a joint presentation on cyber threats from Robert Costello, CIO at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and Yemi Oshinnaiye, CIO at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA); while the commercial development and retail session on Day 1 will see Heathrow’s retail director, Fraser Brown, share how the airport’s retail proposition has evolved through Covid-19 and where it sees travel retail’s future direction both physically and digitally.

With a further two days of full and frank discussion, the 2023 conference program is shaping up to be one of the best ever in the event’s 25-year history. To reserve your seat at the conference, please click here (early bird discount still applicable at the time of going to press).