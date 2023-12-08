ACI World launches Level 5 of the ACI Airport Carbon Accreditation program

During the Global Sustainable Aviation Forum at COP28, Airports Council International (ACI) World launched Level 5 of the ACI Airport Carbon Accreditation program and a new version of the Airport Carbon and Emissions Reporting Tool (ACERT) to manage airport greenhouse gas emissions.

The Airport Carbon Accreditation program currently has over 555 airports actively reducing their emissions. Level 5 certifies airports for reaching and maintaining a net zero carbon balance for emissions under their control (Scope 1 and 2), and extending mapping, influencing and reporting requirements for all other emissions (Scope 3).

This Level 5 is based on the following requirements: airports had to demonstrate achievement of at least 90% CO 2 reduction of emissions under their control; airports had to be invested in credible nature-based projects with co-benefits (such as reforestation and revegetation) for removal of residual emissions; qualifying airports must have established a carbon management plan of investments and actions to achieve emissions targets; airports had to map all relevant upstream and downstream categories of Scope 3 emissions as per requirements of the GHG Protocol Scope 3 Guidance; and finally, airports had to be committed to engaging all the value chain to actively drive third parties at the airport to make emissions reductions.

Among the first 10 airports to secure the latest level of accreditation are Toulon-Hyères in France, Beja in Madeira and Ponta Delgada in Portugal. Nicolas Notebaert, CEO of Vinci Concessions, which operates these airports, and president of Vinci Airports, said, “I am proud of what Vinci Airports’ teams have achieved in France and in Portugal. This is just the beginning because climate action can’t wait. We are accelerating decarbonization and making low-carbon transition a priority to achieve net zero on our direct emissions by 2030 at our airports in the European Union and at London Gatwick, and by 2050 for our network in the rest of the world.”

ACERT is a complimentary resource that helps airports identify, quantify and manage their greenhouse gas emissions. The latest version is compatible with all levels of the Airport Carbon Accreditation program and is available in English, French, and Spanish

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general of ACI World, said, “As the voice of the world’s airports, we are present and engaged at ATAG’s Global Sustainable Aviation Forum at COP28. Airports are identifying new opportunities and roles they can play in their communities and regions as sustainability leaders. This includes supporting the increased uptake of sustainable aviation fuels, lower carbon aviation fuels and preparing for other sources of fuel such as hydrogen. Airports are also working with partners to reduce their Scope 3 emissions supported by government policies. We look to governments to ensure that policies and regulatory frameworks are adapted to airports’ specific circumstances, to support the global electrical grid transition to net zero carbon, and to incentivize infrastructure development with appropriate financial mechanisms.”

At the Global Sustainable Aviation Forum, ACI also led discussions on the critical role of clean hydrogen – a versatile energy source for alternative propulsion in aviation’s path of decarbonization. Research estimates that shifting to alternative propulsion will require a capital investment of between US$700bn and US$1.7tn across the value chain by 2050. These estimates suggest that approximately 90% of this investment will be for off-airport infrastructure.

Alongside this, ACI World has been working with the World Economic Forum on the Airports of Tomorrow initiative looking at opportunities for airports to become energy hubs, as well as on the International Industry Working Group Airport Compatibility of Alternative Aviation Fuels Task Force, which is studying the regulatory framework needed for the introduction of aircraft powered by new types of fuel.

