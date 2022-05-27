Passenger Terminal Today
Passenger Terminal Today
You are at:»»»BIAL receives ACI’s Green Airport Recognition Platinum award
Sustainability

BIAL receives ACI’s Green Airport Recognition Platinum award

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR), has received the Green Airport Recognition 2022 Platinum Award, from the Airports Council International (ACI).

BIAL won the award in the 15-50 million passengers per annum category for its outstanding achievements in carbon emission management. BIAL consumes nearly 100% renewable electricity (70 million units), leading to largely zero Scope 2 emissions (>50,000 MT of carbon emissions reduction).

Furthermore, BIAL also won the ‘Golden Peacock Award for Sustainability 2021’ for its ongoing efforts to minimize carbon emissions and improve the sustainability of its daily operations. Its initiatives such as energy neutrality, water positivity, outlawing single-use plastics at all retail food and beverage outlets, and its Sustainability Vision and Road Map 2030, were highlighted at the event. Moving forward, as the business and operations at BLR are expanding, BIAL’s sustainability vision is to “Touch lives by nurturing a sustainable future through initiatives that drive economic, social and environmental transformation.”

BLR airport has won several awards for its sustainability initiatives. It was awarded the PEER (Performance Excellence in Electricity Renewal) Platinum certification by Green Building Certification (2022) and has won the FICCI Smart Urban Innovation Award for Solar & Renewable Energy (2021), the CII Most Innovative Environmental Project award, and the CII Most useful Environmental project award 2021 for Climate Change Impact Mitigation and Adaption initiatives.

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, web editor

As the latest addition to the UKi Media & Events team, Elizabeth brings research skills from her English degree to her keen interest in the meteorological and transportation industries. Having taken the lead in student and startup publications, she has gained experience in editing online and print titles on a wide variety of topics. In her current role as Editorial Assistant, Elizabeth will create new and topical content on the pioneering technologies in transportation, logistics and meteorology.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.