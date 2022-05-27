BIAL receives ACI’s Green Airport Recognition Platinum award

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR), has received the Green Airport Recognition 2022 Platinum Award, from the Airports Council International (ACI).

BIAL won the award in the 15-50 million passengers per annum category for its outstanding achievements in carbon emission management. BIAL consumes nearly 100% renewable electricity (70 million units), leading to largely zero Scope 2 emissions (>50,000 MT of carbon emissions reduction).

Furthermore, BIAL also won the ‘Golden Peacock Award for Sustainability 2021’ for its ongoing efforts to minimize carbon emissions and improve the sustainability of its daily operations. Its initiatives such as energy neutrality, water positivity, outlawing single-use plastics at all retail food and beverage outlets, and its Sustainability Vision and Road Map 2030, were highlighted at the event. Moving forward, as the business and operations at BLR are expanding, BIAL’s sustainability vision is to “Touch lives by nurturing a sustainable future through initiatives that drive economic, social and environmental transformation.”

BLR airport has won several awards for its sustainability initiatives. It was awarded the PEER (Performance Excellence in Electricity Renewal) Platinum certification by Green Building Certification (2022) and has won the FICCI Smart Urban Innovation Award for Solar & Renewable Energy (2021), the CII Most Innovative Environmental Project award, and the CII Most useful Environmental project award 2021 for Climate Change Impact Mitigation and Adaption initiatives.