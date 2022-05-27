3 Daughters Brewing to open at St Pete-Clearwater Airport

Restaurant and bar operator SSP America will open a 3 Daughters Brewing bar and restaurant at St Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) in Florida for departing travelers in the gates 2-6 post-security passenger area.

The bar will open on June 2 and feature 3 Daughters signature craft beers, wine, liquor, non-alcoholic beverages and 3 Daughters Brewing menu items, including Beach Blonde Ale BBQ wings, BBQ Pork Sandwich, and Signature Pretzels with Beer Cheese Sauce. 3 Daughters Brewing is one of St Petersburg’s original craft breweries with a family-friendly reputation. The airport location is one of their first satellite locations. 3 Daughters Brewing recently created a new “Florida Orange” IPA that will also be featured on Allegiant flights.

Tom Jewsbury, airport director at PIE, said, “3 Daughters Brewing created a great local gathering place in St Petersburg, growing their craft brewing business and evolving as a restaurant and family-friendly hangout. Bringing this popular concept to PIE is an important part of developing a welcoming and thriving airport and destination. We are thrilled to welcome 3 Daughters Brewing to the PIE family in time for the busy summer season.”

Brian Horne, vice president of sales and marketing at 3 Daughters Brewing, said, “Having a branded 3 Daughters Brewing bar at PIE means travelers can start their trip with one of the most popular local craft beer, cider or seltzers. It also means they can get one last ‘taste of Florida” before they depart our region. We’re very proud to bring our family-run brewery to the airport and look forward to serving PIE travelers for many years to come.”

Additional recent restaurant and retail openings at PIE include Hudson Dunkin in the pre-security concourse, Market 361 and duty-free in gates 2-6, and Sand and Sky by Hudson in gates 7-11. Dunkin’ Donuts is also open in gates 2-6. Mazzaro’s Italian Market opened in post-security gates 7-11 in August 2020.