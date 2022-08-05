Birmingham Airport’s emissions rose 12% in 2022

Birmingham Airport (BHX) in the UK has published its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions report, revealing its emissions rose 12% in 2022 from its 2021 levels.

The increase has been attributed to severely reduced operations during the Covid-19 pandemic. Included in the report are emissions from aircraft on-stand power, engine testing and customer and staff journeys to work. Publishing a full GHG emissions inventory covering Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions is a first for BHX. The airport has asserted that this signals its intent to increase transparency and invite greater levels of public accountability as it progresses toward its goal of becoming a net zero carbon airport by 2033. One aspect of BHX’s plan to hit net zero by 2033 is sourcing 40% of its electricity from solar.

Simon Richards, finance director at Birmingham Airport, said, “We’re publishing this report because we want to make our journey to net zero carbon in the right way by doing the right things. We want to be held to account. We welcome scrutiny. And we want new ideas, which is why we’re revealing greater detail on our GHG emissions than ever before. If you really want, you can monitor our use of refrigerants year-on-year, tracking our progress to reduce them. If it produces GHGs, it’s in there.”

