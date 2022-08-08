Brisbane Airport accelerates its net zero target by 25 years

Brisbane Airport (BNE) in Australia has committed to becoming net zero by 2025, moving its target 25 years earlier than originally planned.

The accelerated 2025 net zero endeavor targets Scope 1 and 2 activities, including emissions from electricity and fuel consumed by the airport operator Brisbane Airport Corporation (BAC). To achieve net zero (Scope 1 and 2) by 2025, BAC has committed to transition to 100% renewable energy, purchase all-electric fleet vehicles and develop an on-site carbon removal project within its Biodiversity Zone. Brisbane Airport has allocated 285ha to preserve and maintain biodiversity on-site, and to act as an improved carbon removal asset. The group has also committed to 50% use of recycled water and zero waste to landfill by 2030.

The airport operator has acknowledged that its responsibilities extend beyond its own operations. BNE is a signatory to the global Clean Skies for Tomorrow initiative. As such, BAC has committed to working with approximately 100 other airports, airlines, fuel suppliers and industry stakeholders to put the aviation sector on the path to net zero emissions by accelerating the supply and use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to 10% by 2030. Recently BAC also became a signatory for the Mission Possible Partnership (MPP) Aviation Transition Strategy. Through this MPP, the aviation sector intends to activate an alliance of global partners to power the decarbonization of the industry.

Gert-Jan de Graaff, CEO of Brisbane Airport Corporation, said, “BNE is more than an airport. We are a sustainability leader. We want to create a world-leading airport city that future generations can be proud of, because of how we acted today, to protect the community of tomorrow. This is not a new concept for us. We’ve been on this journey for 12 years, but now we are hitting fast-forward to reduce our impact on the planet.

“We want passengers to know that when they’re traveling through Brisbane Airport, we are doing everything possible to ensure they have the lightest touch on Planet Earth. As we plan for the future, our decisions are based on protecting the environment, growing responsibly and supporting our communities. We know we are on a green and gold runway to the 2032 Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games. Without the green, there is no gold.”

