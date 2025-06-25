Aberdeen International named Airport of the Year at Scottish Transport Awards

Scotland’s Aberdeen International Airport has been named Airport of the Year at the Scottish Transport Awards, winning recognition for its commitment to sustainability, innovation, passenger experience and community engagement.

The airport was also shortlisted in categories including Contribution to Sustainable Transport and Excellence in Social and Community Value at the awards, which took place on June 18.

Mark Beveridge, managing director of Aberdeen International Airport, said, “We are thrilled to have been named Scotland’s Airport of the Year for the second time, our first being in 2022.

“This award is also for our wider airport community, who employ thousands of people and share the same drive and desire to ensure our passengers enjoy a great customer experience.

“We thank the panel for recognizing our efforts and the remarkable work that happens at our airport.”

The Project CAELUS consortium, led by AGS Airports in partnership with NHS Scotland, was also shortlisted in the Excellence in Technology and Innovation category.

CAELUS (Care & Equity – Healthcare Logistics UAS Scotland) was part-funded by the Future Flight Challenge at UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) to research the UK’s first medical distribution network using drones. Project CAELUS conducted several live flight trials across Scotland, transporting medical goods and supplies between NHS boards.

In related news, Stephanie Wear, vice president of aviation development at Gatwick Airport, has been appointed the new chief commercial officer at Edinburgh Airport, effective September 1, 2025