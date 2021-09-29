Bristol Airport trials electric airside bus

Bristol Airport is trialling an electric airside bus as part of its sustainability plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030.

Cobus Industries supplied the airport’s electric bus which has the capacity to carry up to 110 customers and will operate between Bristol Airport’s terminal building and aircraft. The operating benefits of the bus will be studied and compared with the existing fleet.

Patricia Vasconcelos, Cobus Industries, CEO, said, “Today’s challenges in terms of sustainability and environmentally friendly technologies are intrinsic goals for airport authorities, airlines and ground handling companies. Our team at Cobus aim to help our customers reach their ambitious goals toward environmental protection, sustainability and future-oriented technologies in airports. We are therefore proud that our long-term customer, Bristol Airport, is willing to test our fully-electric Cobus and to continue our partnership.”

James Shearman, head of sustainability, Bristol Airport, said, “We are committed to embedding sustainability principles into the way we work every day, the way we develop and the way we collaborate. We are delighted to be working with Cobus Industries in helping deliver our sustainability targets and reducing airport emissions. This is only one project we are working on to achieve being a ‘Net Zero Airport’ operation by 2030.”