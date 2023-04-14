Eindhoven Airport and Remondis to recycle all waste by 2030

Eindhoven Airport in the Netherlands and waste and recycling firm Remondis Netherlands have signed a seven-year contract to ensure that no more waste will be burned at the airport and instead, all waste will be reused or recycled by 2030.

The contract will take effect in June 2023. In 2022, 44% of Eindhoven Airport’s waste was reused or recycled. To reuse or recycle all waste in the future, the airport is going to improve its separation of waste at the source to support the recycling of these materials. Remondis will also separate the waste at the end of the line and then reuse or recycle it. For example, Remondis has a recycling plant that will enable waste to be better post-separated and a machine that will be used to turn organic waste into dry compost. In 2022, 851 tons of waste were released at Eindhoven Airport. Of this, 583 tons were residual waste (68%). Remondis aims to reduce the amount of residual waste annually by an average of 10%.

Because waste from Eindhoven Airport will soon no longer be incinerated, the airport expects CO 2 emissions to fall to zero by 2030. Remondis uses a dashboard to provide insight into the gradual decrease in CO 2 emissions. During the contract period, the airport will use interim targets and performance agreements to monitor the optimization of waste processing. In addition, Remondis will ensure that support for reuse and recycling is increased among employees, partners and passengers. The company plans to do this through visual communication, waste coaches and advising on new waste separation units.

