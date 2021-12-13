HKIA targeting net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) has announced its plans to achieve net-zero carbon by 2050 at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), with a midpoint target of 55% reduction of absolute emissions by 2035 from a 2018 baseline.

To reach its goal, the company is implementing an airport-wide approach by involving key aviation-related business partners, which account for approximately 90% of the carbon footprint at HKIA. It is launching a business partner carbon support program that includes a HK$20m (US$2.5m) green innovation and technology fund to support partners piloting new technology.

The program also includes a capacity-building program, built in partnership with the business environment council, to build skills and knowledge in carbon management across the airport community. Additionally, the program will create technology working groups, in the hope of enhancing the collaboration between AAHK and business partners.

To achieve this midpoint target, AAHK has also formulated a carbon management action plan that aims to reduce both direct emissions at the airport and indirect emissions from its consumption of electricity and gas. Actions already taken to reduce direct emissions include the electrification of airside vehicles, a ground services equipment pooling scheme and piloting renewable diesel.

AAHK’s infrastructure also supports the use of pre-blended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The company also plans to work with industry partners to promote the awareness and knowledge of the importance of scaling up SAF usage in the region.

Similarly, AAHK has been implementing energy-efficiency initiatives that bring down indirect emissions, including the installation of LED lighting and energy-efficient chillers, as well as the development of innovative energy management solutions such as a battery energy storage system. AAHK will also work with industry partners to promote awareness and knowledge of the importance of scaling up SAF usage in the region.

Fred Lam, CEO of AAHK, said, “Sustainability is at the center of our long-term development vision. HKIA’s net-zero carbon target not only aligns with the government’s 2050 carbon neutrality target, but also makes us a leading airport in carbon management. Working closely with business partners, we are confident in achieving our carbon reduction targets in tandem with the future capacity and traffic growth at HKIA.”

Peter Lee, general manager of sustainability of AAHK, said, “Innovation, capacity building and collaboration hold the key to achieving the net-zero carbon target. Our business partner carbon support program is tailored to address the needs in all these aspects. We are pleased to see the positive response from our business partners in support of decarbonization. With the collaborative effort of the airport community, we are fully committed to achieving this net-zero carbon target in pursuit of our pledge to make HKIA the world’s greenest airport.”