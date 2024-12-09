Milan Malpensa Airport opens bike area at Terminal 2

Milan Malpensa Airport has opened the Bike Corner at Terminal 2 arrivals. The cycle space is open 24/7 and completely free of charge.

Passenger convenience

The Bike Corner offers passengers a space in which to assemble their bicycles safely and comfortably right after landing at Malpensa. Equipped with professional tools and all the necessary equipment, it provides a practical solution for travelers with disassembled bikes.

Sustainable outlook

This new service is part of SEA Milan Airports’ strategy to promote green solutions, encouraging active and eco-friendly lifestyles. Thanks to its location, the Bike Corner enables cyclists to start exploring the numerous bike paths and landscapes surrounding the Malpensa area directly from the airport. This initiative is supported by #VareseDoYouBike, a cycling tourism development project promoted by the Varese Chamber of Commerce.

A total of 45 routes have already been mapped and made available for download on the Komoot platform, offering over 2,000km of trails charted by cycling tour guides. These routes cater to all levels, from family-friendly paths to comprehensive bike touring experiences and adrenaline-pumping options for competitive cyclists.

Through #VareseDoYouBike, the Varese Chamber of Commerce works with local authorities, operators and trade associations to establish a cycling tourism network as a new pillar in promoting the ‘Land of Lakes’.

