Orlando Airport wins two USGBC sustainability awards

Orlando International Airport in Florida has won two sustainability awards at the US Green Building Council’s (USGBC) Leadership Awards – one for its automated people mover/intermodal terminal facility (APM/ITF) and the other for its South Terminal C (STC) project.

The APM/ITF won the Marquee Green Building Legacy Award. The Marquee Green Building Legacy Award category was open to any LEED-certified project constructed, renovated or operated within the past 10 years (2012-2022). Consideration focused on buildings/projects that were innovative in sustainable practices and pushing the envelope of sustainability in design and development, and which remain that way with continuous improvement and commitment to sustainability.

The implemented strategies that awarded APM/ITF this distinction included: energy modeling and performance tracking; daylighting strategies; low-impact development; occupant health and wellness; envelope evaluation and performance; water reduction strategies; resilient design; and renewable energy sources.

Orlando International Airport’s aviation authority, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, worked on this project with: Schenkel Shultz (masterplanner); HKS, Atkins, Matern and Baker Barrios (project design team); Ramski & Company (interior criteria); Aecom, GCI (owner’s authorized representatives); Turner-Kiewit, Hensel Phelps (construction managers at risk); Hanson Professional Services (commissioning agent); and Eco-Build Strategies (sustainability consultant).

The STC won the Sustainable Technology Award – the second time the aviation authority has won this award. The Sustainable Technology Award was created to highlight project teams that have successfully implemented an exceptional and innovative technology that improves a building’s sustainable design and/or operations. Under this criteria, South Terminal C was submitted for its use of a pre-conditioned air-coupled chilled water design (PCA), and the baggage handling system (BHS).

Using a PCA chilled water system instead of the traditional stand system, the STC was able to increase efficiency, reduce resource and land use, and optimize long-term fiscal outcomes. According to the aviation authority’s research, BHS systems offer a significant reduction in energy consumption at airports ranging from 5-25% of the overall energy use of the terminal.

In this project, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority worked with: Schenkel Shultz (master planner); HNTB, Fentress, Syska, Matern, TY Lin, MLM, Baker Barrios, HLB, TLC and Vanderlande (project design team); Ramski & Company (interior criteria); Aecom, GCI (owner’s authorized representatives); Turner-Kiewit, Hensel Phelps (construction managers at risk); Hanson Professional Services (commissioning agent); and Eco-Build Strategies (sustainability consultant).

