Stuttgart Airport to install 540kWh of battery storage capacity

Voltfang is to install several battery storage systems with a total capacity of 540kWh at Stuttgart Airport (STR) in Germany to optimize self-consumption, cap peak loads, enable energy trading and guarantee a stable and sustainable power supply.

2040 sustainability goals

This initiative forms part of Stuttgart Airport’s goal of reducing CO₂ emissions and becoming climate-neutral by 2040. However, to hit this target, a storage facility approximately 10 times larger is required. Therefore, plans for expanding the power storage system are also in place.

Voltfang’s battery storage systems will be connected to both the power grid and photovoltaic (PV) systems at the airport. A charging infrastructure for trucks will also be set up, which will be connected to the power storage systems on the supply side. This will enable the airport to control the entire energy balance and, due to the integrated energy management software, optimize both power consumption and costs.

The future of Stuttgart Airport

Carsten Poralla from Stuttgart Airport stated, “The new battery storage system is another building block of our ambitious climate strategy with the goal of making airport operations greenhouse-gas neutral by 2040. We will need more electricity in the future for e-mobility and the environmentally friendly transformation of many apron processes, which is why we are generating more and more solar energy at the airport itself.”

David Oudsandji, CEO and co-founder of Voltfang, said, “The system integration of battery storage, charging infrastructure and PVs into the existing system was made possible within a very short time with the support of Omexom Smart Technologies, with a customized central hub serving as the hub for these components. This enables simplified integration of up to one megawatt of purchased power and up to two megawatts of provisioned power through the use of the battery storage system. Together with Omexom, we are demonstrating how new and green infrastructure can work in Germany to guarantee Germany’s energy security.”

