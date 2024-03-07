Stuttgart Airport introduces world’s first electric 40,000-liter refueling vehicle for airports

The world’s first fully electric refueling vehicle with a 40m³ capacity has been put into operation at Stuttgart Airport (STR) in Germany by refueling service provider Skytanking.

According to the partners, this is the first time that ground operations can be carried out exclusively with electric vehicles. The new electric refuelling vehicle weighs 52 tons and has a capacity of 40,000 liters.

It was developed by Esterer, a manufacturer of vehicle bodies, together with Daimler Truck to supply a wide range of aircraft with fuel. It was implemented as part of the airport’s ‘finalize!’ research project together with the University of Aachen and Skytanking. The project is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action.

Christoph Lindke, managing director of Skytanking, commented, “At Skytanking, we are consistently implementing our strategy to electrify our fleet of up to 500 aircraft refueling vehicles. At STR, we are proud to have been a relevant player in the development of the first all-electric airfield tanker with an impressive capacity of 40,000 liters. In addition to environmental protection, another important benefit of electrification is the protection of our employees from exhaust fumes and noise.”

Julia Esterer, managing director of Esterer, said, “Today is the starting point for our joint development. Esterer has focused on the efficient use of the given high-voltage technology. Another important component is the creation of a safety concept for airport use. I am sure that the data analysis will show that our concept not only paves the way to carbon neutrality but will also be economically viable for this application.”

Franziska Cusumano, head of Mercedes-Benz special trucks and custom-tailored trucks, added, “We are very pleased that our eEconic is in demand for more and more applications and is now being used locally carbon neutral with a tank body for the first time. As an all-electric truck, the eEconic eRefueller will help to reduce emissions during ground handling at Stuttgart Airport.”

Ulrich Heppe, CEO of Stuttgart Airport, said, “With the finalize! project, we have reached another important milestone on the way to emission-free traffic on the ramp. We will not rest on our laurels – instead we will continue to bring down the emissions of our operations.”

With its STRzero carbon strategy, Stuttgart Airport has set the goal to reduce its direct greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2040 and to accelerate technological progress toward more climate-friendly flights. By 2030, all ground handling at the airport is planned to be carbon neutral.

Between 2009 and 2022, Stuttgart Airport reduced carbon emissions from ground handling traffic by 83%, primarily by using electric vehicles and by switching to stationary ground power. Even heavy special vehicles, such as those used by the airport fire department, will be electric in the long run.

