Airports for Innovation network launches an open call for startups

The Airports for Innovation (A4I) network has released an open call to startups from anywhere in the world as part of its open innovation program, which is intended to foster collaboration with startups.

The partners – Athens International Airport, Nice Côte d’Azur Airport, Dallas Fort Worth Airport, Vancouver International Airport, Flughafen München, Dubai International (DXB), Oman Airports and Narita Airport – collectively process 800 million passengers a year.

The selected startups will have the opportunity to develop pilot tests of their solutions in a real airport environment and increase their international dimension. They will have to validate their solution with at least two of the network’s airport operators.

To qualify, the startups must have been founded between January 1, 2014, and December 31, 2022, and have technologies and solutions that can add value to the network in any of the four challenges proposed. The four challenges set out by the network are ‘Seamless travel experience’, ‘Sustainable aviation’, ‘Smart luggage revolution’ and ‘AI-powered airports’.

Seamless travel experience

The A4I network within the scope of the ‘Seamless travel experience’ challenge is looking for innovative solutions to enhance the overall journey for passengers by leveraging digital technologies and new services. It involves creating a travel experience that is frictionless, efficient and highly customer-centric, from booking a flight to arriving at the final destination.

Sustainable aviation

The ‘Sustainable aviation’ challenge focuses on finding solutions that make airports more sustainable and lessen their impact on the environment. With this challenge, A4I seeks to promote solutions to make airports ready for the transition to net zero aviation.

Smart luggage revolution

The ‘Smart luggage revolution’ challenge focuses on the reimagination and innovation of luggage integration into the travel journey. This challenge involves the development of luggage solutions that go beyond technological advances, aiming to improve convenience, security and sustainability for travelers.

AI-powered airports

The ‘AI-powered airports’ challenge aims to find AI applications to enhance operational efficiency, passenger experience and overall aviation management.

