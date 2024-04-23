Japan provides funding to strengthen border facilities at Sri Lankan airport

The Japanese government has provided a grant of US$8.4m through the International Organization for Migration to strengthen border facilities in Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) and the Colombo Port will receive equipment including advanced baggage scanners, full body scanners, automated border control (ABC) gates equipped with facial recognition technology, full-page e-passport scanners and biometric-based access control systems. Additionally, the project will renovate approximately 150 washrooms at BIA with sensor-operated, touchless equipment. The funding also covers the renovation of and equipment for the isolation room at BIA in line with International Health Regulations, alongside enhancements to both BIA and Colombo Port waste disposal capabilities.

